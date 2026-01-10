The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Film Records a Massive Opening, Earns Rs 54.15 Crore

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab opened to a strong start at the box office on its first day in theatres on Friday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the horror-comedy earned about Rs 45 crore net in India across all languages. With paid previews adding Rs 9.15 crore on Thursday, the film’s total opening stood at around Rs 54.15 crore worldwide.

The film performed best in the Telugu states, where overall occupancy on Day 1 was 57.16 per cent. Morning shows recorded 50.92 per cent occupancy, which rose through the day to 50.82 per cent in the afternoon, 57.70 per cent in the evening and peaked at 69.20 per cent during night shows.

The Hindi version saw a slower start, with overall occupancy at 15.63 percent. Morning shows opened at 7.47 percent, improving to 21.34 percent by night. The Tamil version recorded 22.61 percent occupancy, with better turnout in later shows.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead role, with Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab in supporting roles. The film blends horror and comedy and has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

According to reports, the film has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 400 to Rs 450 crore. It is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Music is composed by Thaman S, cinematography is by Karthik Palani and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.