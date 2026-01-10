The Raja Saab Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas’ Horror-Comedy Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore

The Raja Saab Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas’ latest release, The Raja Saab, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office on its opening day, including Thursday paid previews. According to trade portal Sacnilk, the horror-comedy earned Rs 26 crore from overseas markets on Day 1. In India, the film collected Rs 54.15 crore, with an additional Rs 9.15 crore from paid previews, taking the worldwide total to nearly Rs 100.9 crore.

With this feat, Prabhas became the only Indian actor to have six films open above Rs 100 crore globally.

His previous releases in this list include:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – Rs 214 crore

Kalki 2898 AD – Rs 177.70 crore

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire – Rs 158.10 crore

Saaho – Rs 130 crore

Adipurush – Rs 127.50 crore

The Raja Saab – Rs 100.90 crore

The strong opening of The Raja Saab also affected the box office run of Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar. The film had been running successfully for over a month, collecting more than Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. On its 36th day, Dhurandhar earned about Rs 3.5 crore and is expected to see a sharp drop following the release of Prabhas’ film.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead role, with Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab in supporting roles. The film blends horror and comedy and has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

According to reports, the film has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 400 to Rs 450 crore. It is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Music is composed by Thaman S, cinematography is by Karthik Palani and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

