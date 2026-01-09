The Raja Saab X (Twitter) Review: What Audiences Are Saying About Prabhas Starrer Horror Comedy

Rajasaab Review: Actor Prabhas’ much-awaited horror-comedy The Raja Saab released in theatres on January 9 and has begun to draw attention on social media, with fans praising its climax and the lead actor’s performance. Directed by Maruthi, the pan-India film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab. It has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Early reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlight Prabhas’ screen presence, comic timing and energetic performance. Many viewers noted that his role, particularly in the climax and action sequences, added entertainment and kept audiences engaged. Several posts mentioned that while the story has a mix of comedy, drama and light horror, the film’s key strength lies in Prabhas’ charisma and the engaging climax, described as power-packed, emotional and visually appealing. Viewers also appreciated the supporting cast, noting that the female leads and antagonists contributed effectively to the horror-comedy setup.

Fans recommended the film as a family-friendly entertainer, particularly for those looking for light-hearted fun. Social media users highlighted moments of humour, stylish visuals, and the festive vibe as positive points.

The Raja Saab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment and marks Prabhas’ return to the big screen in a lively, entertaining role.

#TheRajaSaab – Review



A genre-blending horror fantasy that dares to try something different 👻✨

The core idea is interesting, and #Prabhas brings solid energy, charm and humour throughout. His confrontation moments with #SanjayDutt stand out as key highlights 💥👊🏻. The palace… pic.twitter.com/iEiMfHAR2G — viswanath anand (@ViswaWrites) January 9, 2026

#TheRajaSaab Review:⁰A complete entertainer that delivers on fun, energy, and emotions. Prabhas shines in a refreshing, vintage avatar with excellent comic timing, reminding us why his screen presence is unmatched. Maruthi’s narration keeps the film engaging, especially in the… pic.twitter.com/uhQ9wc2m0e — Madhan Mohan T (@IamMadhanMohan) January 8, 2026

Just Watched #TheRajaSaab Full Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5)

An entertaining ride that blends emotion, action, and horror elements effectively.



First Half-

The story follows the hero’s journey in search of his grandfather and takes time to set the base.

• Prabhas is impressive; his… pic.twitter.com/a1ZOnKLHf9 — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) January 9, 2026

#TheRajaSaab : ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Just watched #TheRajaSaab with friends. It's an interesting horror comedy fun to watch. It worked for me better than Thamma and other comedy films.#Prabhas#BlockBusterRajaSaab#TheRajaSaabReviewpic.twitter.com/dHNz3AkZ6R — Kabir (@508_Hrithik) January 9, 2026

The Raja Saab delivers mass entertainment with Prabhas owning every frame in stylish action and emotional depth! Gripping horror-comedy thrills, killer BGM, and a power-packed climax make it a must-watch blockbuster. Run to theaters now! 🔥👑

#TheRajaSaab

#Prabhaspic.twitter.com/kWPXRIEYnE — Harshvardhan Ram🇯🇵🇹🇭🇬🇧 ☮️ (@FaaltuBooi7) January 9, 2026

The RajaSaab Trailer