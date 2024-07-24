The real journey begins from now: Sana Sultan on her 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' eviction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Sana Sultan was recently evicted from the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', which is hosted by Anil Kapoor.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, she shared her experiences and thoughts about her time on the show and her future plans.

Reflecting on her journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', Sana said, "My journey has not ended here. To be honest, the real journey will start when I go out of Bigg Boss's house. Armaan Ji had told me a lot of things: she won't do this, she won't do that. So I just want to answer him with my work, not with my mouth. So, wait for it. The journey was very beautiful. A good student from Bigg Boss University has passed out, Sana Sultan. I think I'm a much wiser person than I was before."

When asked about taking a stand for herself on the show, Sana explained, "No, I think I used to speak on my own issues. Whenever there was a fight with me, I used to take a stand. But I don't think it's right to interfere with other people's issues. But when my friends were involved, like Sai and Nezi, and I used to see that they were going towards Hathapai, then I used to speak. But otherwise, I didn't feel that I should interfere with someone else's issues. So, I don't think that this is also the reason that I came out."

When asked about who she wants to win the show, Sana expressed, "I would want Sai Ketan, Naezy, Sana Makbul and Vishal, one of them should win. I would want this from my heart. I don't know what else to say. But I think these four are deserving. And I don't mind if any of them win. I'll be happy."

Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' is streaming on JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor