'The Sabarmati Report' actor Raashii Khanna shares cute birthday post for Vikrant Massey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : Actor Raashii Khanna, who stars alongside Vikrant Massey in the upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report,' shared a cute birthday post for her co-star, who is celebrating today.

The 'Yodha' actress took to her Instagram stories to extend birthday wishes to Vikrant Massey. The short video seems to have been taken on the film set, with a vanity van visible in the background.

While recording, Raashii points her phone towards Vikrant, who is seated on a motorcycle, and says, "Massey is showing off his bike." Vikrant, showcasing his bike and playful expressions, starts the engine in a fun moment.

While sharing the video, Raashii wrote a caption that read, "Happy birthday to this goofball who is very grounded and never shows off..! (Accompanied by a laughter emoji) Wish you the best Vik...! May you keep rising and shining (Accompanied by green hearts) @vikrantmassey".

Apart from this, actor Boman Irani also took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of the '12th Fail' actor. Sending his best wishes, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Massey. Keep up the great work. Wishing you lots of success and good health."

The teaser of 'The Sabarmati Report' offers a glimpse into unknown facts about one of the darkest and most distressing incidents in the country's political history after a coach of the Sabarmati Express, which was packed with Kar Sevaks, was set on fire.

In the film, Vikrant plays a vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra.

At the end of the teaser clip, Vikrant says, "Haan mein hu Hindi wallah, aur mere jaise iss desh mein crore hai jo Hindi bolte hai. Toh ek din aisa aaega jab Hindi humare pehchan dubara banenge aur tab India banega Bharat (I am a Hindi speaker like crores are in the country. The day isn't far when Hindi will become our identity and India will become Bharat)."

Earlier, the makers also released a video as a homage to those who lost their lives in the Godhra train carriage burning incident.

The film is all set to hit theatres on May 3.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, 'The Sabarmati Report' starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor