The Sabarmati Report: Kangana Ranaut Watches Vikrant Massey Film; Says, ‘The Previous Government Hid Facts From the People’

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who recently attended the screening of Vikrant Massey 's The Sabarmati Report at the Balyogi Auditorium in Delhi’s Parliament Library Building, described the film as "very important" and praised its portrayal of historical events. Kangana highlighted that the film sheds light on India's history, revealing facts allegedly concealed by the previous government, while also exposing the politics involved. She told ANI, "It is a very important film... It is our country’s history, and the previous government hid facts from the people. The film shows how politics played a role in such a grave situation back then."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with NDA MPs, attended a special screening of The Sabarmati Report at the Balyogi Auditorium on Monday. According to sources quoted by News18, the Prime Minister was deeply moved during the screening. Other notable attendees included NDA leaders and Union Ministers such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

#WATCH | Delhi: After watching the film 'The Sabarmati Report', BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "It is a very important film... It is our country's history and the previous government hid facts from the people. The film shows how people played politics in such a grave situation back… pic.twitter.com/Tnfi54kbXp — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

After the screening, PM Modi praised the cast and crew for their exceptional performances. On X, he shared, "Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of The Sabarmati Report. I commend the makers of the film for their effort."The entire cast and crew, including lead actor Vikrant Massey, Riddhi Dogra, director Dheeraj Sarna, and veteran actor Jeetendra representing producer Ekta Kapoor, were also present. The film, with Vikrant Massey in the lead, focuses on the tragic 2002 Godhra train tragedy.