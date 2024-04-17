‘The Sopranos’ star Steve Buscemi joins cast of horror-comedy ‘Wednesday 2’

Los Angeles, April 17 The makers of the horror-comedy streaming series ‘Wednesday’ have cast actor Steve Buscemi for the show’s second season.

However, exact character details are currently being kept under wraps, but sources say Buscemi will play the new principal of Nevermore Academy, reports Variety.

A few details are available about the new season of ‘Wednesday’, aside from the fact Jenna Ortega will return as the titular Addams Family daughter going through her teenage years. The first season ended with Wednesday successfully solving a series of grisly murders while also thwarting an attempt to destroy Nevermore and its students.

Buscemi is a highly-celebrated actor, known for his ability to take on drama and comedy roles in equal measure.

He has starred in films like ‘Reservoir Dogs’, ‘Fargo’, ‘The Death of Stalin’ and numerous Adam Sandler productions. He has also starred in shows like ‘Boardwalk Empire’, ‘Miracle Workers’, season 5 of ‘The Sopranos’, and made memorable guest appearances on shows like ‘30 Rock’ and ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’.

He is an eight-time Emmy nominee, including multiple nods for ‘Boardwalk Empire’ and for starring in and directing ‘The Sopranos’. He won the Emmy for best short-form variety series in 2016 for ‘Park Bench with Steve Buscemi’.

