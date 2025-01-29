"The story is very relatable": Avinash Tiwari, Shreya Chaudhry talk about their upcoming film 'The Mehta Boys'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : Actors Avinash Tiwari and Shreya Chaudhry, who are sharing screen space in Boman Irani's directorial debut "The Mehta Boys", discussed the film and how its subject is relatable.

As per the makers, 'The Mehta Boys' tells the "story of a father and son, at odds with each other, who are unexpectedly compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship."

In a conversation with ANI, Avinash said, "It is a film about father-son conflict. They come together for 48 hours in a house and then what happens between them is the fillm all about. After watching the film you will not only get insight about father-son bond but also about other realtionships. The story is very relatable."

Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup will be seen in the lead roles along with Boman Irani.

Shreya opened up about her character, saying, "My character's name is Zara and I am Aninash's character's girlfriend. For Boman sir in the film for all the female characters empowerment is not just showing agression but it is also in silence. Being Avinash's girlfriend, she wants him to perform well in life. She pushes him to cross the boudary as she is aware of his atlent. She also shares a beautiful bond with Boman sir's character."

She added, "Through this film, we want people to understand how important it is to develop empathy for parents and similarly parents should have the same feeling for their children. If this develops then the world will be so beautiful. As a partner also it is important to trust and support each other. So, the film is all about understanding the intricacies of realtionship."

Avinash agreed and said, "Empathy is most important in relationship and if it is there it can solve many problems."

The Mehta Boys had its global premiere at the prestigious 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) held in September 2024, winning the Best Feature Film Award at the festival followed by a Best Actor win for Boman Irani at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto held in October 2024. The movie made its Asia debut at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa in November 2024 and also opened the Indian Film Festival Berlin in January 2025.

Puja Sarup shared that she is trying to "bridge the gap between two men. She is trying to resolve the issues between father and son and bring them together."

The trailer of the film was relaese today. It shows the tumultuous relationship between father and son who are forced to stay together for 48 hours. The trailer brings out the differences between their thought process and how it led to the conflict. Apart from Avinash and Boman, the film also stars Shreya. She playing the girlfriend of Avinash's girlfriend who tries to resove the issues between the two.

Taking to Instagram handle, Prime Video posted the trailer.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFZjJVSNfVY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

"For me, The Mehta Boys is an extremely personal journey," said writer, actor, director and producer, Boman Irani in a statement shared in a press relaese.

He added, "The relationship between a father and son is one of the most complex and emotionally charged dynamics. With this film, I wanted to delve into how the bond between two people who deeply care for each other can be tested by time, misunderstandings, and unresolved issues. It is a story that has stayed with me for years, and I'm thrilled to finally share it with audiences in India and across the world."

'The Mehta Boys' will be available on Prime Video from February 7, 2025. in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and subtitles in multiple languages.

The movie is directed by Boman Irani, who has co-written it alongside Academy Award winner Alex Dinelaris and is produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar under the banner of Irani Movietone LLP in association with Chalkboard Entertainment LLP.

