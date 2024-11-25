"The story took years to write," says Boman Irani on 'The Mehta Boys' at IFFI

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 25 : Actor Boman Irani shared his journey of making film 'The Mehta Boys' during its screening at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Speaking to the media, Boman said the story started with an idea given to him by Sujoy Ghosh a decade ago.

"This movie was given to me by Sujoy Ghosh 10 years ago. He gave me one line for the picture, which was the beginning of the story. Then I started writing. I said I will direct it. He gave me a one-liner," Boman said.

"I met my friend Alex Denelaris in New York. I sat with him, and it took me many years to write this story. In the end, the story was made. And today I will present it to you. It is very close to my heart. Alex Denelaris, he is an Oscar-winning writer. He became a brother. He felt the same way about this film as I do. It is a film about family, and we have now become family. So we had to be more truthful than ever to make this film, The Mehta Boys," he added.

Actress Shreya Chaudhry, who plays a role in the movie, expressed her excitement about being at IFFI for the first time.

"Very excited to be here. Super, super thrilled. Always wanted to come to IFFI, so it's my first time, and it's very special because I'm here with The Mehta Boys, a film of mine," Shreya told media.

Talking about her experience working with Boman Irani, Shreya said, "Oh my god, I mean, I think anyone who meets him, spends even 5 minutes with him, falls in love with him. So imagine getting to do an entire film with him as not just a co-actor, which was my dream, but even being directed by him. It's like so many dreams come true. Watching his films, Alexander's films, who is his co-writer on the film, I grew up and I dreamt that I also want to be an actor. So life came a full circle, you know, working with them and collaborating with them."

Actor Avinash Tiwary too shared his excitement about attending the festival for the second time.

"IFFI is amazing. This is the second time I've come to IFFI. The first time I was here with my show Khakee, and I still have to enter to really know how it's like this time. But the last time, it was amazing energy. I think there are a lot of people who are shouting and screaming. They gave us so much love. And in fact, our show too. I hope it happens the same this time as well," he said while speaking to media.

In the movie, Boman portrays a father who navigates the emotional ups and downs of his relationship with his son.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Notably, the organisers have also included a tribute programme to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will run until November 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor