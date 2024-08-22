'The Suicide Squad' star Daniela Melchior joins cast of 'American Sweatshop'

Washington [US], August 22 : Actor Daniela Melchior, who is known for playing Cleo Cazo in the DC film 'The Suicide Squad', is all set to join the cast of mystery thriller 'American Sweatshop', starring Lili Reinhart, reported Deadline.

It is produced by Barry Levinson and Tom Fontana. Uta Briesewitz will direct the film.

'American Sweatshop' explores the negative effects of social media through the perspective of Daisy Moriarty (Reinhart), a woman who, despite having a hectic personal life, gets drawn into the murky world of the internet.

Moriarty works in a cottage business of sorts, reviewing provocative and dangerous images and films that are posted on social media with a motley crew of colleagues.

The millions of posts that are "flagged for review" are examined by them with detached care and a warped sense of humour. But as Daisy becomes fixated on holding someone accountable, one especially graphic video seizes her attention and draws her from this workplace, away from the security of her computer, and into a perilous world.

Melchior most recently starred with Jake Gyllenhaal in the action film "Road House," which debuted in March and immediately broke streaming records. An announcement of a sequel has been made.

Before that, Melchior's breakout role came in DC Studios' The Suicide Squad, which she followed with a key role in another tentpole, Fast X, and another in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Next up, she will begin production on Amazon MGM Studios' Balls Up starring Mark Wahlberg, reported Deadline.

