"The way I overcome things...": Jennifer Lopez shares relationship message amid divorce from Ben Affleck

Washington [USA], December 26 : Jennifer Lopez, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, shared a thoughtful message about relationships and overcoming challenges, saying that she always strives to learn from the moment. She also reflected on the lessons she learned after adopting motherhood.

Speaking about her role in the film Unstoppable as Judy Robles, the mother of former NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles, Lopez explained how she navigates life's challenges while balancing her professional and personal life, as reported by E Online.

"I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me," she explained, "but happening for me. And, what is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment?"

Lopez also discussed how motherhood shaped her performance in the film. "Being a mom and knowing what it is to want to give the best to your children and put forward your best face for them all the time. But also be struggling as a woman and in relationships and in life and with your own dreams and your own aspirationsand what that means and what that feels like, I think for me, was the biggest thing."

Her performance in Unstoppable has garnered praise, including from her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. "We really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply connected to the story, Jennifer's spectacular," said Ben Affleck as reported by E Online.

In the film, Lopez's character supports her son's rise to success while dealing with her own struggles, a storyline Lopez found deeply relatable.

Lopez previously explained her role, saying, "I wanted to really understand Judy and make sure she felt safe with me [while] sharing details of her experience," as reported by Page Six.

The singer-actress, who is also a mother to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, noted the protective instincts she shares with her character.

"When you talk to Judy's kids, including Anthony, they say, 'My mom's so positive, she's so great,' but there was a whole different story there that she was living, that you hide from your children," Lopez shared, emphasizing the lengths parents go to protect their children from their struggles.

Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, citing irreconcilable differences after two years of marriage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor