"The way Sara connects with people is very genuine": Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : Not only fans but actor Vicky Kaushal is also in awe of actor Sara Ali Khan's humble nature.

During the media event of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' in Mumbai on Wednesday, Vicky heaped praises on his co-star.

He said, "Where I go today, I always say 'Namaste Darshakon', and if I continue promoting this film like this for another five days I will also start saying 'Knock Knock'. But she is one of the purest I have ever interacted with, she is wonderful, and the way she connects with people- its very genuine and real and it does reflect on the big screens as well. Be it Somya or any other character of hers, I know for a fact that Sara will always be liked and loved by the audience because it's the truth in her eyes that speaks a lot about her. "

Sara and Vicky are currently riding high on the success of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

Set in the small town of Indore, the storyline of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke follows two college lovers, Kapil and Saumya who are madly in love with each other. Sara's on-screen chemistry with Vicky has left the audiences in love with the fresh pairing.

The duo, on Tuesday, paid a visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. During the film's promotions, Sara also paid a visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. She also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' on the occasion. Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5:30 am in the morning.

The film is directed by Laxman Utekar, who has earlier delivered hits like 'Mimi' and 'Luka Chuppi'.

In the coming months, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak'. On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor