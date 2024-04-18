'The Witcher' to end with season 5

Los Angeles [US], April 18 : There's bad news for 'The Witcher' fans. The fantasy series is coming to an end.

On Thursday, Netflix announced that 'The Witcher' has been renewed for Season 5, which will be the end of the series, Variety reported.

The fourth season is currently in production.

The streaming giant dropped a short video of the Season 4 table read, which included Liam Hemsworth and cast members Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Geralt's ward Ciri and Joey Batey as Jaskier the bard, Cassie Clare as the witch Philippa Eilhart and Mahesh Jadu as the mage Vilgefortz of Roggeveen.

Season 4 will be the first with Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as lead character, Geralt of Rivia. Netflix announced in October 2022 that Cavill would be departing the show after the third season, which aired in summer 2023 in two parts.

On joining the show, Hemsworth earlier said, "As a 'Witcher' fan I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honored that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into 'The Witcher' world."

Seasons 4 and 5 will cover Andrzej Sapkowski's three remaining "Witcher" novels, "Baptism of Fire," "The Tower of the Swallow" and "Lady of the Lake." There is no release date yet for Season 4.

