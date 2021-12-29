The Write Stuff: 'Decoupled' writer Manu Joseph sympathises with other professions

Mumbai, Dec 29 Senior journalist and screenwriter Manu Joseph, who's the writer and creator of the recently-released comedy series 'Decoupled', harbours sympathy for vocations other than writing because in writing everything is documented as opposed to other professions.

Talking about what separates writers from other working professionals, Manu says, "One fortune for writers is that all your miseries become material. If a software guy or an engineer goes through pain or crisis, there's really nothing that they could do about their suffering. In that regard, I have sympathy for other professionals because in my profession, ultimately everything is documented."

He adds how having worked in different verticals of journalism and screenwriting help him craft his stories, "If I have a thought, it would be either in a column, a short story or a novel, nothing is wasted by just remaining in the head. One big contribution of journalism to my fiction writing is that I can never be naive in any situation."

Talking about his process, he says, "Some writers are very good at collaboration and some writers prefer to work alone, I'm someone who has always worked alone. I don't understand collaborative writing."

He concludes with what excites him after the completion of the writing process, "To me, after writing, the process of negotiation and defending your work is very interesting. If you're defending your work in front of an intelligent person, it becomes richer, you get more confident of what you have done."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor