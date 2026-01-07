"The X-Men will return": Professor X, Magneto reunite in 'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser

Los Angeles [US], January 7 : The latest teaser for Marvel Studios' upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday' has been unveiled, reigniting fan excitement with the much-awaited return of the X-Men.

On Tuesday, the makers dropped a brand new clip from the film, teasing "The X-Men Will Return In Avengers: Doomsday."

The one-minute teaser shows popular X-Men characters Professor Charles Xavier (played by Patrick Stewart), Magneto (played by Ian McKellen), and Cyclops (played by James Marsden).

It opens to introduce Professor X in a sombre dialogue with Magneto as he says, "Death comes for us all. It's all I know for sure. The question isn't, are you prepared to die? The question is, who would you be when you close your eyes?"

The teaser moves to show a brief glimpse of Cyclops unleashing a red energy beam from his eyes, displaying a major display of power, suggesting that the character is set to take more of a central role in the 'Doomsday' adventure.

While the fans have been treated to the first glimpses of Stewart, McKellen, and Marsden, they will be joined by Kelsey Grammer's Beast, Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, Channing Tatum's Gambit, and Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, as per Variety.

The X-Men are set to cross paths with the 'Avengers' characters like Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke, among others.

Robert Downey Jr. is also making his return to the MCU; however, as the lead villain, Doctor Doom.

On the other hand, the mega team will also include the likes of the 'Fantastic Four' stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, followed by 'Thunderbolts' actors Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman.

The latest teaser arrived after the previous clips revealed the returns of Thor and Steve Rogers.

'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to release in theatres on December 18, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor