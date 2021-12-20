'Theek se karna mera remake,' says Tabu to Kartik Aaryan for 'Shehzada'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently completed a shooting schedule for his film 'Shehzada', received special instruction from Tabu, who starred in the original Telugu film titled 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Kartik posted a selfie with the upcoming film's director Rohit Dhawan on his Instagram handle, along with the caption, "Lovely working with The Ro One."

In the comments section, Tabu wrote, "Theek se karna mera remake."

To this Kartik replied, "Aapka hai isliye aur bhi zyaada pyaara hai."

Tabu and Kartik will be seen together in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', along with actor Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, 'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, also stars actor Kriti Sanon.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada' will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

