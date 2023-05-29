There are so many things I would like to get back from the 90s says, Juhi Parmar

Amazon’s free video streaming service recently released their family drama Yeh Meri Family, which is not only a cult show but also relatable to the extent such that it will make you feel as if you’re watching your own family on the screen. Evoking the emotions and bringing back the moments from the golden age of 90s, the series is receiving praises and love from the viewers. Featuring some of the finest actors from the industry vis a vis Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada and Anngad Raaj, the show has garnished positive response from the audience. Juhi Parmar who is seen playing the character of Neerja opened up about her experience working with Rajesh Kumar, aka Sanjay Awasthi.

Commenting on the above, Juhi Parmar said, "Rajesh is a super fun co-actor to work with. We are always laughing and having fun every time he is around. He had some really good advice for me that I could implement in a scene which really added a lot of value. It is always great when he is around, he has this ability to make everyone feel comfortable and I am glad that our chemistry turned out so well on screen”.Juhi Parmar also revealed what she would like to get back from the 90’s era, "There are so many things I would like to get back from the 90s - my childhood! Those carefree days. We used to find happiness in small things that was the beauty of the era."