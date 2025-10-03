“There is a Scene...: Varun Dhawan Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want His Daughter Lara to Watch Badlapur

Coming together after more than half a decade, Prime Video’s Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle turned up the fun with Bollywood’s beloved duo, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Episode 2 brought a mix of nostalgia, playful banter, and unfiltered revelations, reminding fans why ‘Varia’ remains one of the most loved on and off-screen pairings. From inside jokes, wild wedding tales to candid confessions about love, dating, relationships, parenthood and more, the episode proved that some bonds only get stronger with time.

Talking about life after marriage and her equation with Ranbir, Alia revealed, “Ranbir and I have a very natural friendship. So it was never like a dewy eye or rose-tinted glasses sort of relationship. There was always a relationship of like best friends. I mean, of course, I married him for a reason because I think he is wonderful to me and just as a human being. But 100 percent, the person I love trolling the most is him. And the person he loves trolling the most is me. So that, I think, is a very natural dynamic between two people.”

The episode also saw Twinkle, true to her Mrs. Funnybones reputation, pull Varun’s leg by mimicking one of his scenes from Coolie No.1, declaring herself a “Varun fan,” much to everyone’s amusement. Between that and Varun’s spot-on impersonation of the legendary Mithun Chakraborty, the couch was in splits. But the fun didn’t end there. Varun kept the laughter rolling as he recalled a funny anecdote from his ‘COVID wedding’. He jokingly expressed, “My marriage was a very stressful affair.” Varun further shared “The day we were leaving for the function, that day Rohit [Dhawan] tested positive for COVID. So then I was like, ‘What the hell? I can’t get married without my brother,’

He continued, “So then we got Rohit retested. Then we came to know that they had swapped his test with some other Rohit.” While Alia and Kajol burst into laughter, Twinkle couldn’t resist adding, “This is like the script of Judwaa.”Amid all the banter, Varun also admitted that he doesn’t want Lara to ever watch one of Varun’s most revered films, Badlapur. He said, “There is a scene between Huma and I, which is a bit too violent, I feel. I would not want her to watch it.” With Kajol and Twinkle steering the conversations with their signature wit, the second episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle felt like a homecoming for ‘Varia’ fans, for Bollywood nostalgia, and for audiences who love their favourite celebrities at their most unfiltered.