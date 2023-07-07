‘There is no fight with Ameesha Patel,’ clarifies Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma after actress’ alleges mismanagement

Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who has directed and produced both parts of the historic love story Gadar Ek Prem Katha, has finally responded to allegations that his lead actor Ameesha Patel has levelled against him and his production team. A few weeks ago, Ameesha claimed there was a lot of mismanagement on the sets of Gadar 2 in Chandigarh and blamed Anil's production house - Anil Sharma Productions - for the same. She even claimed that the make-up artists and costume designers did not get "their rightful remuneration and dues" from the production house. Responding to Ameesha's statements, Anil told Dainik Bhaskar, “I have no clue why she said all of this. All I would like to say is that this is all false, none of it is true. At the same time, I would like to thank Ameesha Patel. She made my production house famous. What can be bigger than this? I thank her for making our new production house famous.” Speaking about his equation with leading lady Ameesha Patel, director Anil Sharma said, “We have had a bond for over 22 years now and will continue to exist. There is no questionability on professionalism by Ameesha. All is well, and it’s just chatter. I am excited for the film and at the moment, my entire focus is to get the film ready. There is no fight with Ameesha, and it’s all love and affection between us.” He added, “There is insane interest for our film. I have always maintained, Gadar is not just a film but an emotion for the entire country. We have worked very hard to create a unique experience and we don’t want to break any heart. We have worked with so much positivity and want to release the film in the right way on August 11. We don’t want to be impacted by any negativity.”

In a series of tweets, Ameesha wrote, “Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding Anil Sharma Productions to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of Gadar 2 that took place end May in Chandigarh!! There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers, and others, etc. did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions!! Yes, they did not!! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company! "She added, "Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by Anil Sharma Productions!!!" Ameesha thanked ZEE Studios several times in her posts.

The sequel to the blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is hitting theatres this year. Gadar 2 will mark the reunion of the director Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol once again. The actor is all set to reprise his popular role as Tara Singh in the movie whereas Ameesha Patel will be seen as Sakeena. The sequel will release on 11th August and if a recent report is to be believed, the film has already received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Indian Army.As reported by Pinkvilla, the makers of Gadar 2 recently screened the movie for the army personnel following which they received a No Objection Certificate. “As a pre-requisite for any army-based film in India to obtain a No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Defence Preview Committee before the release, the makers held a special screening of the film and the response they received from the officials was extremely heartwarming. The Ministry of Defence Preview Committee have given clearance to the film without raising any issues and shared positive words of appreciation with the team," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11th August 2023.