“There’s Also a Beautiful Monologue by Yami, She Nailed It in Just One Take,” Aditya Dhar on Yami Gautam in Dhoom Dhaam

Yami Gautam is a talented actress known for her wise film choices and impactful performances. She has consistently impressed audiences with hits like Article 15, A Thursday, and more. Her consistent success highlights her ability to deliver memorable performances. Renowned for her versatility, Yami effortlessly balances intense and nuanced roles and is known for taking on challenging, thought-provoking, female-centric roles, and her next film promises to be equally interesting. Yami is getting back to comedy after Bala with Dhoom Dhaam, which is set to premiere on OTT this Valentine's Day. Ahead of Dhoom Dhaam's release, producer Aditya Dhar shared intriguing insights about a pivotal scene during the film's trailer launch event.

Talking about Yami’s performance in a scene in the film, Aditya revealed, “There’s also a beautiful monologue by Yami. It’s three pages long and filmed in a single shot. Yami nailed it in just one take. It is funny and at the same time, gives a strong message.” With this new insight, the excitement surrounding Yami Gautam's upcoming film, Dhoom Dhaam, has reached new heights. The recently released trailer has sparked immense curiosity among audiences, showcasing Yami in a refreshing comedy avatar. The trailer’s intriguing background music, captivating visuals, and witty dialogues promise an engaging cinematic experience. Packed with mystery, laughter, and thrilling sequences, the film guarantees to keep viewers entertained.

Dhoom Dhaam is directed by Rishab Seth and is produced by Aditya Dhar. The film will premiere on Netflix on February 14. The new pairing of Yami and Pratik Gandhi has sparked excitement, Yami’s impeccable timing and dynamic presence have already made it one of the most anticipated OTT releases this Valentine's Day.