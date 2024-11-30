"They are inspiration for others": Milind Soman attends babywearing mother's walk event in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 : Actor and fitness icon Milind Soman attended the JBG Invincible Women's Run and Pinkathon Baby Wearing Mother's Walk, a special and unique event that promotes a deeper bond between mothers and their babies while encouraging active lifestyles.

The participants can be seen enjoying the moment with their kids and dancing to Bollywood songs.

Babywearing keeps little ones calm and empowers mothers to move freely and stay fit.

Speaking to the media, Milind said, "This is a promotional event. Pinkathon and the Invincible Women event will take place on December 15, and this is an important group that will participate. We call them babywearing moms and they demonstrate the importance of prioritising one's own health when caring for newborns. They are the inspiration for others"

A participant who came from Thane with her baby and took part in the event shared, "It was a different experience. We generally stay back at home with babies but here we took part in activities and this was amazing for mind and body."

The JBG Invincible Run is India's only women-exclusive running event, crafted to inspire women to embrace the joy of running, from beginners to seasoned athletes. Run categories range from a beginner-friendly 3K to a challenging ultra-distance 100K. The event isn't just about runningit's a movement dedicated to empowering women to prioritize their health, overcome barriers, and foster a supportive community.

Pinkathon, a pioneer in promoting women's health and fitness, also raises awareness for breast cancer and other health issues facing women. Over the past eight editions, it has inspired more than 275,000 women across India to embrace an active lifestyle.

Invincible Women Run is conceptualized to promote awareness of healthy lifestyles for women. Designed to encourage and inspire all women to address the issues that might be visible or invisible barriers to prioritizing their health.

