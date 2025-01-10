They Just Made It Worse: Deepika Padukone Hits Out at L&T Over Defence of Chairman Subrahmanyan's 90-Hour Workweek Remark

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has responded to Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) statement defending its chairman, SN Subrahmanyan, over his advocacy for a 90-hour work week and working on Sundays. Padukone had earlier criticised Subrahmanyan's comments, describing them as "shocking."

Amid widespread backlash, an L&T spokesperson clarified, “Nation-building is central to our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India’s infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India’s decade, requiring collective dedication to achieve the shared vision of becoming a developed nation. The chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition.”

Responding to this statement, Deepika shared a screenshot on social media, writing, "And they just made it worse." Deepika Padukone reacted to L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's controversial 90-hour workweek remark by re-sharing journalist Faye D'Souza's post on the subject. She added, "Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #MentalHealthMatters."

"I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be happier because I work on Sundays too," he said. He further dismissed the idea of work-life balance with a controversial comment, saying, “How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working!,” Subrahmanyan said.