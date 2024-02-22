“They Labeled Me as a TV Actress”, Asha Negi Opens Up About Struggles in Finding Work

Asha Negi, an actress who captured hearts with her understated role in Zee TV's popular and long-running show Pavitra Rishta, has opened up about her struggles in finding work. Despite also working in web series, she continues to search for new roles. In a recent interview with a leading media outlet, the actress expressed her sadness over the lack of opportunities.

"I was thinking of working in films. But they labeled me as a TV actress which was very bad. There was nothing special about the web shows either. But the series I am working in now has earned me a lot of hard work. . I faced many rejections. But as soon as I got a good script, I started working. I met new people here and got inspiration from them." Said Asha Negi

Recalling the Struggle days, Asha said, "I learned a lot during that time. I gained experience. So I don't regret it. But it is definitely sad that now there is no work for us on TV. After new actors come in, old actors are forgotten. So I decided0 to do webseries."

Asha Negi has acted in serials like 'Pavitra Rishta', 'Ek Mutthi Aasman', 'Kuch To Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan', 'Khwabo Ke Parinde'. Her serial 'Baraish' with Sherman Joshi was a huge hit. Currently Asha is working in new web shows.