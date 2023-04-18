"They Love Him": Anushka Sharma reacts as Bengaluru crowd cheers for Dhoni during RCB vs CSK match

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 : Actor Anushka Sharma, on Monday, arrived at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to cheer for her husband Virat Kohli's IPL team's match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Several images and videos of Anushka from the stadium went viral on social media.

In one such video, she was seen seating in the stands with RCB officials. She was bowled over by the crowd's support for MS Dhoni when he came to bat.

She was caught telling her fans, "They love him" when Dhoni was marking his guard.

https://twitter.com/Akkaler/status/1647994283432218625

However, the clip was streamed just for a few seconds but the eagle-eyed fans were fast enough to lip-read what the 'Phillauri' actor was telling her friends.

Soon after the clip went viral on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Loved by whole universe #MSDhoni," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Moment of the day."

Talking about the match, chasing a massive target of 227, RCB suffered early blows as they lost the wickets of Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror. Akash Singh dismissed Kohli in the first over, while Tushar Deshpande got the better of Lomror in the second.

Glenn Maxwell and captain Faf du Plessis handled RCB's charge as they slammed CSK bowlers all around the ground while taking singles at regular intervals. The blistering duo of Maxwell and captain du Plessis brought up their 100-run partnership in just 48 balls.

In the last over, Pathirana defended an equation of 19 runs with his perfect Yorkers and took the wicket of Prabhudessai to hand his team 8 run win over RCB.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor