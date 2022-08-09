'Thirteen Lives' actress Pattrakorn Tungsupakul praises film's director

Mumbai, Aug 9 Thai actress Pattrakorn Tungsupakul, whose recently released film 'Thirteen Lives' is receiving positive response, had a refreshing experience on working in the film which is based on a true story.

The actress recently showered praise on her director, Ron Howard for being a good listener and for his active participation in the give and take during the creative process.

The survival drama retells the story of 2018 when the Thai soccer team was trapped in the Thai Luang Cave for nearly three weeks. The film's director, Ron Howard left no stone unturned to bring the essence of Thai culture into the film.

He hired the Thai professionals to enhance the narrative.

With them, Ron also relied on actors from the region, and one such actress who stood out was Pattrakorn Tungsupakul. The 33-year-old plays the character of Buahom, a single mother, whose son is fighting for his life with others in the cave, as she waits outside.

Tungsupakul is a resident of Chiang Mai, a city close to the Tham Luang Cave, and that's when director Ron Howard thought she'd be a perfect fit for the character.

Praising her director, Pattrakorn said: "Ron always asked me, 'What do you want to do?' 'What do you want to say?' And he listened. Because he trusted me so much, I had to prepare myself and work harder. I had to bring my experience to this project.'

However, she faced challenges in preparing for her character, as she couldn't meet any survivors. So instead, she took help from the media footage that was available.

"The reporters kept asking 'How do you feel?' 'How do you feel?' 'You must be sad.' It was terrible. But for me, it was good because I have to do research, and I want to see the real reactions," she explained.

Comparing her character to a mother waiting for her child during surgery, Howard said, "She's the most broadly relatable person in the film. Dramatically, she's the most heartbreaking."

Thirteen Lives starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman, Sukollawat Kanarot, Thiraphat Sajakul, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Vithaya Pansringarm Nophand Boonyai, Paul Gleeson, Lewis Fitz-Gerald, U Gambira, and Teeradon Supapunpinyo, is available to stream on Prime Video.

