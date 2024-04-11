"This bowl is mine": Kareena gives glimpse of her sweet indulgence on Eid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 : On the special occasion of Eid, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan gave her fans a glimpse of her sweet indulgence.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture of a bowl of creamy sheer khurma.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "This bowl is mine. Eid Mubarak friends".

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time.

Meanwhile, Kareena was recently seen in 'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.

Kareena also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' which stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

