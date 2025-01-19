"This date in my 2025 calendar will always be special" Kartik Aaryan on meeting President Murmu and visiting Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], January 19 : Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan called his visit to Rashtrapati Bavan a special day of the year after he met President of India Droupadi Murmu and witnessed the grand Arjuna Award ceremony on January 17. He was invited along with 'Chandu Champion' director Kabir Khan.

The duo were invited as they played a key role in the film 'Chandu Champion' which was based on Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petakar who was bestowed with Arjuna Award (Lifetime Achievement) on Friday. The event marked a significant moment in the career of the para-swimmer, who made history in 1972 as India's first Paralympic gold medalist.

Kartik Aaryan who played the role of Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in 'Chandu Champion' also expressed his joy as he got to witness the ceremony firsthand and meet President Murmu. It was his first visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan shared his pictures with President Murmu, Murlikant Petkar, Manu Bhaker, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and many other influential personalities of India.

He also shared an adorable interaction video with the Paralympic Gold medalist Navdeep Singh in which the former hugged the actor as they met outside the premises of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

After the visit, Kartik called President Murmu an epitome of success, grace and inspiration. He wrote,

"This date in my 2025 calendar will always be special. My first visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to witness the grand Arjuna Award Ceremony to my first meeting with the honourable President of India- an epitome of success, grace and inspiration- and interacting with the esteemed personalities of our country. Congratulations, @murlikantpetkar sir, on this huge honour! it's truly been an incredible privilege to be part of your amazing journey!" wrote Kartik Aaryan.

After the meet, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad praised the actor's simplicity and spontaneous nature. In response, the 'Chandu Champion' fame actor wrote,

"Thank you Sir It was a pleasant experience to spend some time with an experienced and influential personality like you."

धन्यवाद सर🙏 आप जैसे अनुभवी और प्रभावशाली व्यक्तित्व के साथ कुछ समय बिताना एक सुखद अनुभव रहा। https://t.co/RviEoaIwSz— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 18, 2025

'Chandu Champion,' based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, was directed by Kabir Khan. Murlikant's life story is nothing short of inspiring. A proud member of the Indian Army, he sustained nine bullet wounds during the 1965 war with Pakistan which disabled him from under the waist but he chose not to give up.

Instead, he turned to swimming and eventually made history in 1972 when he became India's first Paralympic gold medalist.

