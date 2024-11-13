"This film taught me selfless love...": Preity Zinta gets nostalgic as 'Veer Zaara' clocks 20 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : The iconic Bollywood film 'Veer Zaara', directed by Yash Chopra, celebrated its 20th anniversary today.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji, this romantic drama has remained a favourite for fans around the world.

As fans remember the movie's moving plot and unforgettable performances, actress Preity Zinta shared her thoughts on Instagram, along with the song "Do Pal" from the film.

"Wow! It's been 20 years since #VeerZaara! Still feels like yesterday! This film taught me about love that's selfless and timeless. I'm so grateful to have been a part of this beautiful love story that touched hearts across the world. Thank you for all the love you've given to #VeerZaara. Much love to my amazing co-stars, the wonderful crew, and of course, to YOU, the fans, who made this movie so special! Here's to timeless love, unforgettable memories, and 20 years of Veer Zaara! #20YearsOfVeerZaara #Memories #Ting," Preity Zinta wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCTtLpku5Gf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

There is also good news for all the 'Veer Zaara' fans as Yash Chopra's iconic film is set to hit the screens again on September 13.

Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, Veer-Zaara transcends borders and generations with its powerful narrative of love, sacrifice, and hope. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Divya Dutta and Manoj Bajpayee.

The film showcases eternal love story of Indian Air Force pilot, Veer Pratap Singh (Shah Rukh Khan) and a Pakistani woman, Zaara Hayaat Khan (Preity Zinta).

'Veer Zaara' was much liked for its story, performance by the cast of the movie and music.

Recently, the audience also witnessed the re-release of films like 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Lakshya', 'Rockstar' and 'Laila Majnu'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor