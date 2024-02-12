'This happened due to goodwill of PM Modi': Sonu Nigam visits Abu Dhabi's BAPS Mandir ahead of inauguration

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 12 : Singer Sonu Nigam visited 'BAPS Mandir', the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi ahead of its inauguration on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the BAPS temple on February 14.

Speaking to ANI, Sonu Nigam said, "This is absolutely unique; I am at a loss for words. I am very fortunate to have done the darshan... This happened due to the goodwill of PM Modi."

BAPS Hindu Mandir is set to become the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.

Preparations are in full swing in Abu Dhabi for the inauguration of BAPS Mandir.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, donated 13.5 acres of land in 2015 to construct the mandir.

In December, PM Modi and the Swami Ishwarcharandas of the BAPS called on the Prime Minister at his residential office and extended the invitation for the inauguration of the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14.

PM Modi graciously accepted the invitation, expressing his enthusiastic support for the historic and iconic temple, the BAPS said in a press statement.

