"This is a very special birthday because Dream Girl 2 is a hit" : Ayushmann

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana feels his birthday this year is extra special because of Dream Girl 2's success.

"This is a very special birthday for me because Dream Girl 2 is a hit! The people of my country have always supported me ever since my debut and this year I have to thank them for giving me one of the best birthday gifts ever by making my film a big success! I can’t thank them enough because I wanted to deliver a film that makes people happy," Ayushmann shared.

"I’m an entertainer by profession. So, when I deliver a successful film and make people smile in theatres, I feel fulfilled. This birthday, I’m extremely satiated because I have managed to entertain audiences across the country,” the birthday boy added.

'Dream Girl 2' hit the theatres last month. The film not only garnered a good response but also managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl. It traces the journey of a small-town boy Karam (played by Ayushmann) who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura. He falls in love with Pari (played by Ananya Panday) but life is hell-bent on not taking him seriously. In a turn of events, Karam becomes Pooja which creates further chaos in his already chaotic life.

Ayushmann is pleased that audiences have accepted him in the comedy genre, the toughest for any actor to master.

"Comedy is a very tough genre for any artiste. I’m just glad that people have accepted me in this genre with the Dream Girl franchise. I hope to do more in the near future and make people laugh their hearts out. There is nothing more satisfying than seeing happy faces in cinema halls," he shared.

In 'Dream Girl 2', Ayushmann shares screen space with Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor and Seema Pahwa among others.

