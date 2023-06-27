This is how Akshay Oberoi prepped up for 'Fighter'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : Actor Akshay Oberoi will be seen as Air Force Pilot in 'Fighter', which is headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Akshay is working out extensively to have a chiselled body to suit the part. Instead of going the conventional way of training with a trainer, Akshay took this opportunity to undergo this look transformation for his role as an Air Force pilot by training himself.

Speaking about it, Akshay said, "I have been working out extensively before and during the filming of the movie. The idea was to build up muscles with intense training which I personally trained myself for. The role required me to have m broader body frame to look right for the role of an Air Force pilot. I'm playing the role of an air force officer and his physical appearance has to compliment the character and hence I took it upon myself to undergo this transformation as it was necessary. I went through rigorous training for months ahead."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also Karan Singh Grover. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 25, 2024.

On Monday, Hrithik shared the first glimpse from his upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'.Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared the picture which he captioned, "#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter."

Hrithik faced his back at the camera. He appeared to be dressed in an airforce suit and stood close to what appeared to be fighter jets.

