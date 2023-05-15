This is how Beyonce celebrated Mother's Day at Renaissance Tour stop

Los Angeles [US], May 15 : Singer Beyonce made Renaissance World Tour special for her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson extremely special.

On Sunday, the singer, 41, posted a photo to Instagram showing off a projection of a retro throwback photo of her parents; apparently a backdrop to the stage for her recently launched Renaissance World Tour, People reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyonce (@beyonce)

"Happy Muva's Day. I love you so much Mama and I'm so grateful for all you do for me," she captioned the shot.

Bey also included a video of her mom, grooving in a dance that culminates in a playful shrug.

Last month, Beyonce's dad Mathew Knowles opened up about his and Knowles-Lawson's experience raising children in the spotlight.

"When Beyonce and Solange showed an interest in music at a very young age, [Knowles-Lawson] and I (who were already corporate professionals and entrepreneurs) didn't attempt to downplay their passions," he continued. "Rather, we encouraged them, we guided them, we supported them."

Beyonce and husband Jay-Z, who tied the knot in 2008, welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012, and they also share twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir.

Beyonce's long-awaited Renaissance World Tour launched on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, with a jaw-dropping, three-hour showcase featuring dozens of career-spanning hits. The trek will continue throughout Europe until July 9, with stops in London, Barcelona, Brussels and Amsterdam before heading to Toronto for two dates at Rogers Centre, Billboard reported.

The Renaissance tour then heads to the United States, starting with Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field and making stops in Chicago, East Rutherford, N.J., Atlanta, Houston and more before concluding on September 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The stint is in support of her 2022 album, Renaissance, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart upon its release and won the Grammy Award for best dance/electronic album. Three of the project's songs also won individual awards, with "Break My Soul" winning best dance/electronic recording, 'Plastic Off the Sofa' taking home best traditional R&B performance and "Cuff It" winning best R&B song.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor