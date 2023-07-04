This is how David Beckham, Victoria Beckham celebrated 24th wedding anniversary

London [US], July 4 : Star couple David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have completed 24 years of their marriage.

On Tuesday, the duo took to their respective social media handles and wished each other in special ways.

David shared a heartwarming throwback photo portraying their younger selves, accompanied by a heartfelt tribute to his "best wife, mummy, and drinking partner."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuQ-pKtoGMC/

"On this day 4.7.99.. 24 years and counting..To the best wife , mummy & drinking partner ( most of the time ) Happy Anniversary love u so much," David captioned the post.

On the other hand, Victoria dropped a string of love-filled images with David and wrote, "Still holding hands and still laughing (with you not just at you) I love you so much @davidbeckham"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuRXSiKo5q1/?hl=en

The pair married in 1999 and now share four children: sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, as well as daughter Harper.

The two first met at a soccer match, as per People.

David recounted the meeting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "She came to a football match soccer match and I said hi from across the room and that was it," he recalled. "I thought I'd missed my chance, and then a week later she turned up at another football match."

Their second meeting was more involved, as David shared with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "We talked for about an hour in the players' lounge and then she actually got the train up that day, so she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have," he revealed.

Victoria said she was taken by David's family-oriented nature. "While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He's not even in the first team at this stage you are the famous one.)," she wrote to her younger self in Vogue. "And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you."

