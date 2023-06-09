This is how Kareena, Madhuri Dixit wished Sonam Kapooor on her 38th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : On the occasion of ace actor Sonam Kapoor's birthday, several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and posted heartfelt wishes.

Kareena shared a picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happiest Birthday Darling. Love you lots. Have the best one."

The 'Veere di wedding' actors can be seen smiling for the camera in the picture.

The duo has worked together in the 'Veere Di Wedding' movie.

Taking to Instagram, actor Madhuri Dixit, posted a story and wrote, "Happiest birthday to the fashionista! May this birthday be extra special in sharing it with your precious little one."

The photo showcased the collage of Sonam's look from the Coronation Concert.

Fashion designer and a very close friend of Sonam Masaba Gupta also wished her the day. She shared a post on Instagram. "More than 15 years later - all heart. Happy Birthday, Sonam! Love you ( but love Vaayu's cheeks more.", she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

Masaba can be seen giving a hug to Sonam in the first picture.

In the last picture, Sonam's husband, Anand Ahuja is planting a kiss on her cheek.

Sonam also reshared the posts in her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film's first look was unveiled at the Jio Studio's event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor