This is how Parineeti Chopra reacts to unseen pictures of her wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 : Parineeti Chopra's brother Sahaj Chopra dropped some unseen clicks from her sister's wedding.

Sahaj took to Instagram and shared candid clicks where siblings Parineeti, Sahaj and Shivang can be seen having fun in wedding festivities.

"Je Jatt vigad gaya - Three Musketeers!", Sahaj wrote.

Parineeti reposted the post in her Instagram Story and wrote "ooof".

Fans showered love and blessings to the siblings.

A fan wrote, "Love it" while another netizen commented "Awesome".

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor