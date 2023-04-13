This is how Pooja Hedge got role in Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 13 : Actor Pooja Hedge who is all set to play a lead role in her upcoming movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on Thursday revealed the role and experience of working with Salman Khan in the film.

Talking to during the film promotions, Hedge shared how she got the role in the movie.

The actor said, "The film came to me before the lockdown. The tile was different. Earlier, Sajid Nadiadwala was also part of this project and we did Houseful together. After watching my film Mohenjo Daro, Salman Sir said we will definitely do something together, we will work together. So it fits very well in the film because my character in the film is a Telugu girl's role. So it was great because I have done a lot of work in Telugu. So it fits beautifully and this film has happened now. And it's a good thing that I got such an important role in Salman Khan's film."

Sharing her experience of working with Salman, the actor said, "I had a great experience working with him. He is real just like you see him in interviews, he is the same on the sets too. Many people think about you but do not speak about what they feel. I like the way Salman sir is so upfront, he says what he feels."

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 21.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film.

The almost three-and-a-half-minute trailer showcased Salman in a power-packed avatar who is standing along with his love interest, Pooja Hegde's family who are getting death threats from some goons. He could be heard saying "Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non-violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai."

Apart from this, she will be seen in Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, which features Samyuktha Menon.

