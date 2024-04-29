This is how Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who turned a year older on April 28, shared a glimpse of her celebration and thanked everyone for wishes on her big day.

Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a picture of herself from a restaurant while cutting her birthday cake and wrote, "Thankyou for all the love."

The photo captured Samantha flaunting her smile while making a birthday wish.

On Sunday, celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Tamannaah Bhatia, and many others showered love on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Samantha delighted her fans as she dropped the first poster of her next movie, 'Bangaram.'

In the poster, Samantha wore a saree and gazed ahead with a fiery expression. The poster also depicted a boiling pressure cooker and a teddy bear next to her.

The film will be produced under Samantha's banner Tralala Moving Pictures as its maiden production venture.

Apart from Bangaram, Samantha is preparing for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny,' an Indian version of the Russo brothers' Citadel, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

In the series, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will portray the characters Honey and Bunny. The show's creators, Sita R Menon, Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna D.K., have also written the series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor