This is how Sidharth Malhotra bid adieu to 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 : Bidding goodbye to the year 2023, actor Sidharth Malhotra wrapped his year in a short video that is full of love and action.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sidharth treated fans to the video filled with his 2023 journey.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1hdrUaN5bM/

It includes moments from 'Mission Majnu' sets, his wedding, and a glimpse of the Koffee With Karan show.

He also shared pictures of his first Holi, and Karvachauth with his wife Kiara Advani.

The video ended with a clip from his upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

As soon as the video was shared, fans and followers flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "7th feb, best day of the year."

Another user commented, "Happy ending sidkiara 2023."

"7th Feb came and we all were out of minddd," another user's comment read.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah'.

In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time.

While Kiara confirmed that they were "more than friends", Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great."

Sharing their wedding pictures, the duo wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor