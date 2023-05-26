This is how Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for IIFA 2023

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 26 : Actor Vicky Kaushal, on Friday, shared pictures from his rehearsals for the IIFA 2023 awards.

The 'Masaan' actor took to Instagram Story and dropped a couple of pictures from his rehearsals.

Vicky wore a blue tracksuit with white sneakers and black shades.

He can be seen holding a mic and rehearsing with the team for the grand event.

The grand finale - Nexa IIFA Awards will take place on May 27 and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal along with electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.

Several videos of Vicky are also surfacing on social media in which he could be seen dressed up in a blue suit over a white shirt.

In the video, the 'Sanju' actor could be seen interacting with the paps.

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi kick-started the IIFA 2023 journey with a press conference.

The most highly awaited special addition this year to the Sobha IIFA Rocks is the premiere of an exclusive showcase by leading celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra, who is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently busy promoting his film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' with Sara Ali Khan.

He also has 'Sam Bahadur' in his kitty. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Talking about the film, Vicky has earlier said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

