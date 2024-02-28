"This is most relatable day": Ayushmann Khurrana attends UNICEF India's Radio4Child Awards 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is the National Ambassador of UNICEF and has always been vocal about children's rights, attended the Radio4Child Awards.

The fifth edition of the UNICEF India Radio4Child Awards, held on Tuesday, honoured the outstanding contributions of 22 radio professionals from All India Radio, private FM stations and community radio for their exemplary work in creating awareness on routine immunization, climate change child protection issues.

Ayushmann Khurrana, highlighted three themes that impact children's rights.

Addressing the award winners and radio professionals, Ayushmann Khurrana shared how his career started as an RJ and said, "This is the most relatable day as I started my journey as a radio presenter. I am proud to be a radio person. I have been with UNICEFF for last 5 years. Now, it's time for radio professionals. You have taken the onus, you are taking it forward, which is moment of pride. You are the opinion leaders, you have proved that it's not just about entertainment it's empowering people, educating them, informing them. It's not only about music, it's beyond that. You have social responsibility on your shoulders."

He added "I'm deeply invested in child rights, rights that help children survive, thrive and develop in a safe environment, enabling them to be and to do their best in their lives. Today, we celebrate the talents of radio professionals, whose work reaches millions with important messages that help children realize their aspirations. As storytellers, educators, and changemakers they remind us that radio is more than entertainment, it is a powerful medium for good."

The Radio4Child Awards 2024 received 165 entries from 59 radio professionals across 20 states, reflecting a collective effort in amplifying messages that impact children. Radio4Child is a vibrant public-private partnership, bringing together radio professionals from all over India, while enhancing understanding of radio professionals on child rights.

Ayushmann was appointed UNICEF India's Celebrity Advocate in September 2020 to advocate on ending violence against children and the broader child rights agenda.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the comedy-drama 'Dream Girl 2'. The film also starred Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee. It emerged as a hit.

He is also excited about his next slate of films, which will be released this year.He said that he will explore a 'number of genres' in 2024.

Ayushmann said in a statement, "I'm going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024. My slate of films will be extremely diverse as always and it will focus solely on delivering quality theatrical experience to the audience. I'm currently locking some interesting films that one will love watching with the entire family in theatres."

"Delivering a shared community-watching experience has always been my priority as an entertainer. My next set of films will reflect my theatrical content choices as an audience. I have always chosen my films keeping in mind the movies I would like to watch in cinemas."In 2024, I'm going to follow my gut even more. I'm thrilled to share my lineup with all of you and the reveal will happen in due course of time because each one of these films deserves a big announcement," he added.

