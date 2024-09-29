"This is my first time": Lakshya all suited-booted, shares excitement on his IIFA debut

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 29 : After making his Bollywood debut with action-thriller 'Kill', actor Lakshya made his IIFA debut on Saturday.

He was all decked up in a black suit and posing on the green carpet in swag.

Excited for his first time at the IIFA Awards, Lakshya told ANI, "This is my first time. First-time IIFA, first time Abu Dhabi, and the kind of love the film is getting, it's amazing, it's overwhelming."

On receiving an overwhelming response for his film, 'Kill', he added, "It has brought a lot of confidence in my life. I feel validated as an artist, and this feeling I don't ever want to lose."

The film, helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, features Lakshya as a protagonist and Raghav Juyal in a villainous role. 'Kill' made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Talking about IIFA, the three-day celebration kicked off on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industriesTamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are captivating audiences on the IIFA stage with their hosting.

Interestingly, the second day will also see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor