"This is the first time I'll be playing a role like this," says Vatsal Sheth about 'Titli'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 2 : Actor Vatsal Sheth shared why he took up the role of Rahul in the new show, 'Titli'. Rahul, played by Vatsal, is a Dubai-based senior in Titli's(played by Neha Solanki) school. Rahul and Titli fall in love at first sight. Rahul is a cheerful, humorous, and incredibly family-oriented individual. Nevertheless, Rahul has kept a sinister secret hidden.

Vatsal, who essays the role of Rahul, shared, "There are many reasons why I said yes to the show. The makers wanted me to do the show, although I had some commitments, the character of Rahul was such that I had to do it. I am very excited about the show 'Titli' and glad to be a part of it."

He added that as an actor, he always wanted to experiment with different genres and portray challenging characters on-screen.

"As an actor, I always want to do something exciting and challenging. This is the first time I'll be playing a role like this. Rahul as a character is something that Vatsal has never portrayed. What makes it more special is that this show sheds light on an issue very close to my heart," he added.

He also spoke about the marital issues and physical and mental abuses in these relationships that still exist in society.

"It's the 21st century and it's sad that even after advancing so much people are finding new ways of exploiting each other. In a marriage, it's not just about physical abuse it is about emotional abuse as well. Not many people are aware of emotional abuse this show will make the audience aware of it. It was an amazing experience working in the show," he concluded.

"Titli' will be starting on June 6 on Star Plus.

