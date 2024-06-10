This is what happened when Krushna Abhishek cooked prawns for the first time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 : Comedian Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah are currently seen entertaining audience in the new show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment'.

From cooking several dishes to cracking jokes, Krushna Abhishekh has been doing his best to keep the entertainment level of the show on point.

On what made him say yes to show, he shared, "The primary reason was that Kashmera and I wanted to work together, and it's been quite a while since we've worked together on television. I was very excited. This is a cooking show and she doesn't know anything about cooking. I thought she'll learn to cook through this show and treat me to a feast."

While talking about his culinary skills, Krushna Abhishek opened up about the kitchen mishap he encountered when he cooked prawns for the first time.

"The first time I attempted cooking prawns, it was quite a memorable experience. I ended up frying them with the shells! I'll never forget that moment; even as I was eating, I was wondering why I couldn't chew the prawns. I learnt later that the shells had to be removed," he added.

The show is being hosted by Bharti Singh.

On hosting the show, Bharti Singh earlier said, "I'm thrilled to be hosting Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment infusing it with the tadka of my sense of humour to this show, ensuring that audiences are on a steady diet of non-stop entertainment. This show guarantees entertainment for all age groups, bringing together members of the family at dinner time. Get ready to laugh your heart out - bhar bhar ke entertainment parosne ki zimmedaari ab humari hain."

Celebrity Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi said, "As the Celebrity Chef Coach on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, I'll be tasked with guiding the amateur chefs through the treacherous ways of the kitchen. Expect bizarre ingredient combinations and dishes that would make even the bravest food critic run for the hills. As I try to impart my culinary wisdom, I'll be donning my critic's hat to rate their questionable creations and show my comic side along with my cooking skills. I can't wait to see what kind of surprises these chefs have in store for us."

Audiences can watch 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' on COLORS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor