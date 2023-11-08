This is what Kareena has to say about playing Black Widow in Marvel's 'Wastelanders'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Kareena Kapoor Khan has voiced the iconic character of Black Widow in the podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders, which is now streaming on the audio platform.

Sharing her excitement on the launch of the Audible series, Kareena said, "Breathing life into a character as iconic as Black Widow has been a surreal experience. Taking listeners on an action-packed journey in Marvel's Black Widow on Audible, using only my voice, has been a unique challenge. I hope that listeners are able to envision the story using their imagination and resonate with her unyielding spirit like I did."

'Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow' also features Masaba Gupta as voice of Lisa Cartwright, Vihaan Samat as Jordan Temple, Adah Sharma as Yelena Belova, Nitu Chandra as Judy Kratz and Aditi Bhatia as K.I.M.

The English language version of Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow was written by Alex Delyle (Fear the Walking Dead), directed by Timothy Busfield (Thirtysomething, The West Wing).

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Kareena also treated fans with her first look from 'Singham Again'.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared the first look poster which he captioned, "Meet the strength behind Singham...Avni Bajirao Singham..."Rohit also recalled working with Kareena in previous projects and wrote, "We first worked together in 2007...3 blockbusters till now Golmaal Returns. Golmaal 3. Singham returns... And now working on our fourth project... Singham Again...16 year long association. Nothing has changed, Bebo is still the same, simple, sweet and hardworking."

In the poster, Kareena could be seen in a fierce look holding a gun in her hands and with some injury marks on her forehead.

In the coming months, Kareena will also be seen in 'The Buckingham Murders' is helmed by Hansal Mehta, It also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker and produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena also has 'The Crew' alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in her kitty. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

