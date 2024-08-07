This is what Kritika Kamra has to say about 'Gyaarah Gyaarah'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : Actor Kritika Kamra is super excited about the release of her new web series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah'.

Helmed by director Umesh Bist, 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' cast also includes Dhairya Karwa, Raghav Juyal, Gautami Kapoor, Harsh Chhaya, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Mukti Mohan, Gaurav Sharma.

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' tells the riveting tale of two police officers from different eras connected by a mysterious walkie-talkie and the butterfly effect it causes on the past and present.

On what made her say yes to the role, Kritika, in a press note shared by ZEE5 said, "When I first read the script, I was captivated. Vamika is a disciplined and focused police officer who will not back down. She has a quality of constantly finding solutions and persevering. It has been her dream to be in this job, and she wants to excel in it. I wanted to portray this determination and commitment to the audience, showing that she will go to any lengths to solve her case and keep her team together."

She added, "To bring this character to life, I worked on her physicality and underwent some training. We had numerous readings with Umesh sir and the other actors, which helped us prepare for our roles thoroughly. I had just finished playing a morally dubious gangster and shifting to the psyche of an upright cop seemed like an intriguing challenge, and that's what attracted me most to this character."

As per Kritika, the USP of the show is its "mysterious element."

"I think it's going to be fascinating for the audience to witness the connection between the past and present. The USP of the show is this mysterious element. We have all seen crime dramas and police proceduresI have even been in two crime dramas myselfbut this element of linking the past and present is what sets this show apart. That's why I believe people will enjoy it," she said.

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is backed by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor. It will be released on Zee 5 on August 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor