This is what Miss World Karolina Bielawska did during her Nagpur visit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 : Ahead of the upcoming 71st Miss World pageant, set to unfold in India after a 28-year hiatus, reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska and other Miss World participants are busing exploring the country.

Taking to Instagram, the Miss World handle on Friday shared pictures from the Nagpur visit and captioned the post, "Julia Morley, Miss World @karolinabielawska , @vanessaponcedeleon, and six Miss World participants, visited Dr. Hedgewar Smrit Sthal, in Nagpur, to pay respect and learn about the RSS humanitarian activities in thousands of social projects across India and in other countries. It was an inspiring experience and nice exchange of ideas."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C39XqPSt5dX/?igsh=OGJreDF5dHp1a3hm&img_index=5

The pictures featured Karolina Bielawska, former Vanessa Ponce De Leon, Julia Morley, the Chairman & CEO of the Miss World organization and others.

Karolina Bielawska always shared her love for India.

Recently, while mentioning what makes India a special country, she told ANI, "I couldn't be more excited to have the 71st Miss World festival here in India because I know how much impact it can have for all the contestants. India is leading in so many areas - in education, in health, and technology. We can learn so much from you. So, I believe that by bringing so many young leaders here to your country, we can take inspiration and create a change that we like to see in the world."

The 71st Miss World pageant will be held between February 18 and March 9 unfolding across various venues, including the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. 120 contestants from countries across the world will participate in various competitions and charitable initiatives.

The 71st Miss World will culminate with a dazzling grand finale at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor