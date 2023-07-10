This is what Nitesh Tiwari has to say about Bawaal's connection to Hitler, World War II

Dubai [UAE], July 10 : Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his blockbusters 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore', has a major film 'Bawaal' lined up for release this July.

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, 'Bawaal' is a romantic drama set in World War 2.

On Sunday, Nitesh along with film's cast launched the trailer at an event in Dubai where he interacted with media and shared what fans can expect from 'Bawaal'.

Opening up about the references of Hitler and WW2 in the film, Nitesh said, "The arc of the characters, you know you look at the events and the incidents can play an important role in the overall arc of the character and the relationship. And, it is not just about Hitler, there are many more things which you may not have seen in the trailer, but everything, every incident has been carefully chosen which can have an impact on the overall arc."

He added, "World War 2 is humongous, you know, there is so much which has happened. You cannot probably take everything. You have to pick and choose things that will probably impact the journey of the characters."

'Bawaal' won't hit the theatres and will be out on Prime Video on July 21.

