This is what Rahul Bose has to say about his character in 'Neeyat'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : The upcoming murder mystery 'Neeyat' has been fuelling anticipation amongst aficionados and cinema enthusiasts owing to the gripping storyline. Recently, Rahul Bose shared his excitement about working in the movie.

Helmed by Anu Menon, 'Neeyat' also stars Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi.

Rahul Bose who has several accolades to his name will be seen playing the flamboyant character of Jimmy Mistry.

Rahul Bose opened up about being a part of Neeyat and his character. He said in a statement, "When I heard the story of Neeyat, I felt that it was a classic whodunnit. What was interesting was the cast with Amrita, Shahana, Ram, of course, Vidya and everyone else."

He added, "The thing that I found interesting and just something to get my teeth into was the character, very very very far away from who I am and certainly very far away from the public perception of who I am. I found it to be very refreshing, something that would sort of make me interested and excited in doing this character everyday. I am very fond of the character, he is very appealing, somebody who has weakness and humour in equal measure, someone who is insecure and funny both, and so I thought that was a very interesting mix to play"

Set in the breathtakingly beautiful highlands of Scotland, the engaging trailer takes the viewer into the glamourous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) and his close circle of family and friends, where everyone is tangled in their own web of secrets. When Ashish Kapoor ends up being murdered at his own party, it is up to detective Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) to uncover the hidden motives and mysteries in this classic whodunnit.

'Neeyat' is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit 'Shakuntala Devi'. Anu Menon's recent directing credits also include multiple episodes of the internationally acclaimed series 'Killing Eve'. Neeyat has

'Neeyat' marks Vidya's return to theatres after her successful digital stint with 'Shakuntala Devi', 'Sherni' and 'Jalsa'. 'Neeyat' will be out in theatres on July 7.

