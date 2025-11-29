"This is what real teammates do": Suniel Shetty applauds Jemimah Rodrigues for stepping back from WBBL amid Smriti Mandhana's wedding postponement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 : Actor Suniel Shetty has appreciated cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues for her gesture towards teammate and close friend Smriti Mandhana, whose wedding celebrations with fiance Palash Mucchal were postponed due to a health issue involving Mandhana's father.

Shetty took to his X account on Friday to acknowledge Rodrigues' decision to opt out of the ongoing season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) to be with her close friend and teammate during this tough phase. He wrote that Rodrigues' decision to step away from commitments showed "quiet solidarity."

"Jemimah leaving the WBBL to be by Smriti's side. No big statements, just quiet solidarity. This is what real teammates do. Simple. Straight. Genuine," his post read.

Earlier, the Brisbane Heat agreed to a request to release the Indian batter from the remainder of the Weber Women's Big Bash League.

As per the team's statement, she had travelled back to India 10 days ago after a match against the Hobart Hurricanes for what was originally a pre-planned commitment related to Mandhana's wedding. Rodrigues will stay in India to support her teammate, and the Heat has agreed to her not returning for the final four games of the WBBL season.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shetty was last seen in the 2025 Kannada-Tulu political drama Jai and the Hindi film Koyelaanchal. He will next appear in Border 2, releasing in January 2026, followed by Hera Pheri 3, where he reprises his iconic role as Shyam. The actor will also be seen in Welcome to the Jungle.

