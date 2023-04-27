This is what Salman Khan posted ahead of hosting prestigious award ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : No one can beat actor Salman Khan in hosting a show or event.

The 'Dabangg' star surely knows how to entertain the live audience with his hosting skills. He is now all set to take anchoring command at Filmfare Awards 2023, which will happen on Thursday night at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Ahead of the prestigious award ceremony, Salman dropped a picture from the grand set of the event.

Dressed in a grey casual t-shirt and blue jeans, Salman looked super cool.

Sharing his excitement about the event, he wrote, "Nobody knows what tomorrow holds.... Not true in this case as it's Filmfare Awards tomorrow.. bas ache se ho jaaye, duo karo kyunki duaaon me hai bada dam. Vande Mataram. (Hope all goes well. Please pray as there is a lot of power in prayers.)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman will host the latest edition of the Filmfare Awards with actor Mesh Paul.

Actor Vicky Kaushal will perform at the event. Recently, he shared a few pictures of himself in which he can be seen busy preparing for his dance performance.

Sharing the post, Vicky Kaushal captioned the images as "Final checks. See you tomorrow" and tagged Filmfare's official Instagram profile.

Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez are also expected to showcase their dancing skills at the award show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor